  • Augusto Núñez finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Augusto Núñez chips in for par at the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Augusto Núñez holes chip to salvage par at Farmers

    In the final round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Augusto Núñez chips in for par at the par-3 11th hole.