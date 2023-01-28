Augusto Núñez finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Augusto Núñez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Núñez finished his day tied for 31st at even par; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Núñez got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Núñez to 1 over for the round.

Núñez had a fantastic chip-in on the 225-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 28 yards to the right rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Núñez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Núñez to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Núñez chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Núñez to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Núñez's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Núñez chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Núñez to even for the round.