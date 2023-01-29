Andrew Novak shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Andrew Novak hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 69th at 8 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Novak got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Novak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Novak chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Novak to 3 over for the round.

Novak missed the green on his first shot on the 227-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 30 yards for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

Novak got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Novak to 4 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Novak to 5 over for the round.