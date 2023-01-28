Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Alex Smalley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 37th at 1 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Smalley's tee shot went 144 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.