Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 20th at 2 under; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Schenk got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Schenk's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Schenk to 3 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Schenk's 90 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.