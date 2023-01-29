7-over 79 by Adam Long in final round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Long finished his day in 73rd at 11 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Long got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 112 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Long hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at 1 over for the round.

Long got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Long to 5 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Long got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Long to 6 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Long got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Long to 7 over for the round.