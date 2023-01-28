Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 76 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 44th at 2 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Hadwin hit his 94 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin's tee shot went 232 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 4 over for the round.