Aaron Rai shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Farmers Insurance Open

Aaron Rai hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day in 52nd at 3 over; Max Homa is in 1st at 13 under; Keegan Bradley is in 2nd at 11 under; and Collin Morikawa is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Rai's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Rai's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.