Zecheng Dou shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Zecheng Dou hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dou had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dou's 72 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.