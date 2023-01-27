Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schauffele's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.