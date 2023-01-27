Wyndham Clark shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 67th at 2 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Clark's tee shot went 244 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 5 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 6 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Clark chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.