Vincent Norrman shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Vincent Norrman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norrman finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Norrman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norrman at 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Norrman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norrman to 3 over for the round.

At the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Norrman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Norrman to 3 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Norrman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Norrman to 5 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Norrman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norrman to 4 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Norrman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norrman to 5 over for the round.