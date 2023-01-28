Trey Mullinax shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trey Mullinax hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Mullinax had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Mullinax's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mullinax to even-par for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.