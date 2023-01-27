Trevor Werbylo shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Trevor Werbylo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Werbylo hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to even for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Werbylo chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

Werbylo got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 1 over for the round.