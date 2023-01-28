  • Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 9 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.