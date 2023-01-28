Tony Finau delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the Farmers Insurance Open

Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day in 3rd at 8 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; and Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Tony Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Finau's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Finau sank his approach from 138 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 6 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.