Thomas Detry putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Thomas Detry hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Detry finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas Detry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Detry's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Detry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Detry to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Detry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Detry to 2 under for the round.