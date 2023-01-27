Taylor Pendrith shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.