Taylor Moore shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Moore hit his 109 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Moore chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Moore hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.