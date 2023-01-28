Taylor Montgomery shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taylor Montgomery hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Montgomery chipped in his fourth from 7 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Montgomery at 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Montgomery got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Montgomery got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Montgomery to 4 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 3 over for the round.