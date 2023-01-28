7-over 79 by Tano Goya in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Tano Goya hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Goya got a double bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 2 over for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Goya to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Goya got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Goya to 4 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Goya had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Goya to 6 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 5 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Goya's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 7 over for the round.