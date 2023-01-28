Taiga Semikawa shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Taiga Semikawa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Semikawa finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 225-yard par-3 11th, Semikawa missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Semikawa to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Semikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Semikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Semikawa's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Semikawa had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Semikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Semikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Semikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Semikawa's tee shot went 170 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Semikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Semikawa to even for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Semikawa chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Semikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Semikawa's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Semikawa to even-par for the round.