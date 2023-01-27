Sungjae Im putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Sungjae Im hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Sungjae Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Sungjae Im at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Im had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Im chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.