Stephan Jaeger shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 third green, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Jaeger's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.