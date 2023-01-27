Si Woo Kim shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Kim hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Kim's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.