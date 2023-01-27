Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Piercy hit his 256 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Piercy hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.