Scott Harrington shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Scott Harrington hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 67th at 2 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Harrington's tee shot went 246 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 40 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Harrington's tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Harrington hit his 125 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.