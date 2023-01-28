Scott Brown shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Scott Brown hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 72nd at 5 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Brown chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Brown hit his 101 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

Brown got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Brown's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Brown had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 5 over for the round.