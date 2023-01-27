Satoshi Kodaira putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kodaira finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Satoshi Kodaira got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Satoshi Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Kodaira hit his 100 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kodaira's 153 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.