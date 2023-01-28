  • Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Stevens makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Stevens drains a 44-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Sam Stevens makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.