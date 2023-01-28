Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Sam Stevens hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Stevens had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stevens to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stevens had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 2 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Stevens chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Stevens's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to even for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Stevens reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Stevens at 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Stevens chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stevens to even-par for the round.