Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Sam Ryder hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even for the round.