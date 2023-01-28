Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Theegala's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Theegala chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.