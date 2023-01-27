S.Y. Noh putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Farmers Insurance Open

S.Y. Noh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, S.Y. Noh's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Noh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.