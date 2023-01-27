S.H. Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

S.H. Kim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 8th at 6 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green third, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 105 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 15th, Kim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.