Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Palmer had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Palmer's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Palmer chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.