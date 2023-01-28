Robby Shelton shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Robby Shelton hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 69th at 3 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 255 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Shelton chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.