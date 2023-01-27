Rickie Fowler putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Rickie Fowler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Rickie Fowler had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Fowler's 176 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Fowler had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Fowler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.