Peter Malnati finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Malnati to even-par for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to even for the round.