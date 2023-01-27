Paul Haley II shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Paul Haley II hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Haley II's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 227-yard par-3 16th green, Haley II suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Haley II at 2 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Haley II's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 over for the round.