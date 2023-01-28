Nick Hardy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Hardy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Hardy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hardy's 126 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Hardy hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hardy's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.