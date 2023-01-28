Strong putting brings Michael Thompson an even-par round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Michael Thompson's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Thompson had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.