Michael Kim putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Michael Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Michael Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kim's 131 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.