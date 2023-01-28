Max Homa shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.