Max Homa shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 27, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 27, 2023
Highlights
Max Homa mic’d up live while playing at Torrey Pines
During the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Max Homa plays the 13th hole at Torrey Pines’ South Course while wearing a microphone, as he speaks to CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman during the broadcast. This unprecedented moment on a PGA TOUR broadcast gives fans a look at Homa’s process as he contends for his sixth win on TOUR, even calling in a rules official while playing the hole.
Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 451-yard par-4 first, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
