Maverick McNealy putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

McNealy his second shot went 24 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to even-par for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 sixth, McNealy hit his 73 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.