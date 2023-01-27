Luke List shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, List got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing List to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, List's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put List at 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, List chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left List to even-par for the round.