Lanto Griffin putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 15th at 4 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lanto Griffin had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to even for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

Griffin hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Griffin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Griffin's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Griffin's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 2 under for the round.