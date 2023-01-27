Kevin Yu shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Yu hit 5 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Yu's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Yu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Yu's 183 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Yu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Yu to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Yu hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.