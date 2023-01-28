Kevin Tway shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Tway's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 13th, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Tway chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Tway chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.