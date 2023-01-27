Kevin Streelman shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 60th at 1 over; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

Streelman his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Streelman at 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Streelman had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Streelman's tee shot went 169 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Streelman's 178 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Streelman to 2 over for the round.