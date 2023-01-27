Keegan Bradley putts well in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 9th at 5 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Keegan Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.