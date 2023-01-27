Justin Thomas shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Thomas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 39th at 1 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to even-par for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 15th, Thomas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.