  • Justin Suh comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Suh makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Suh makes birdie on No. 8 at Farmers

    In the third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Suh makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.