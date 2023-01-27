Justin Suh comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Suh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Suh finished his day tied for 32nd at 2 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 10 under; and Tony Finau is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Justin Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Suh to 2 over for the round.

At the 227-yard par-3 16th, Suh hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Suh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Suh at 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Suh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Suh to even for the round.

Suh missed the green on his first shot on the 177-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.